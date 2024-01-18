Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Pavlos Melas Municipality, Greece

Municipal unit of Efkarpia
8
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli
8
Municipal unot of Polichni
5
21 property total found
Commercial 1 room in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale ground floor commercial space of 100 sq.m. which includes equipment for butcher sho…
€120,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 485 m²
Number of floors 1
The shop premises with an area of 305 m for sale in the west part of Thessaloniki. The shop-…
€550,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 108 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
€85,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 67 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There are awnings. The owners will be lea…
€80,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
Offices are offered in the center of the city of Thessaloniki, of area 105 sq.m. Office is l…
€110,000
Commercial 1 room with city view in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Commercial 1 room with city view
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
Office of area 100 sq.m is offered in the center of the city Thessaloniki, near the port of …
€165,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 1
There is offered for sale a business of area 52 sq.m. at the price of 130.000 euros. The sto…
€130,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 8 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 8500 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furnitur…
€2,30M
Commercial 1 room in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 0 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture w…
€3,20M
Commercial 1 room in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 580 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a commercial property with an area of 580 square meters. meters in Thessaloniki. Th…
€1,60M
Commercial 1 room in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 430 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
€85,000
Commercial 1 room with city view in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Commercial 1 room with city view
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 170 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. A view of the city opens up from the win…
€250,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 800 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
€1,10M
Commercial 1 room in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a commercial property in the centre of Thessaloniki. The property at the moment fun…
€80,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 125 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
€73,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 275 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
€270,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 292 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale business of 292 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
€320,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
Α 400 sqm building, located in the central part of Stavroupoli, very close to infrastructure…
€370,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 770 m²
Number of floors 1
Three commercial premises for sale with a total area of 1770 sq.m with a plot of 7000 sq.m
€900,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 3 673 m²
Number of floors 1
Offered for sale is a commercial building, due to its central location, real estate will alw…
€1,90M
Commercial 1 room in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 950 m²
Number of floors 1
Offered for sale is a commercial building, due to its central location, real estate will alw…
€750,000
