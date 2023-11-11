Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Gerakini beach

Residential properties for sale in Gerakini beach, Greece

apartments
3
houses
7
10 properties total found
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Polygyros, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor…
€220,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Polygyros, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€270,000
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings in Polygyros, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€200,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Polygyros, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisone…
€80,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Polygyros, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 170 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€250,000
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Polygyros, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€450,000
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Polygyros, Greece
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 43 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
€70,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Polygyros, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 96 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€125,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Polygyros, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 96 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€125,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Polygyros, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 86 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
€150,000
