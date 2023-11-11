Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Gerakini beach
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Gerakini beach, Greece

3 properties total found
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Polygyros, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor…
€220,000
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Polygyros, Greece
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 43 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
€70,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Polygyros, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 86 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
€150,000
