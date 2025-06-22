Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Palea Fokea Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Villas for sale in Palea Fokea Municipal Unit, Greece

5 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room wit…
$1,73M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 680 m²
For sale villa of 680 sq.meters in Attica. A magnificent view of the sea, the mountain, the …
$1,73M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 8 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 480 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 7 bedrooms, one…
$2,30M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 435 m²
Floor -1
For sale 4-storey villa of 435 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one storeroom.…
$1,96M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room wit…
$2,07M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
