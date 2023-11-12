Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Paiania, Greece

apartments
4
houses
8
12 properties total found
3 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Paiania, Greece
3 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Paiania, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 132 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 132 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. c…
€375,000
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Paiania, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Paiania, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 426 m²
Peania east of Athens villa of 426 sq.m. of luxurious construction with unique materials, on…
€900,000
Townhouse 6 rooms with furnishings in Paiania, Greece
Townhouse 6 rooms with furnishings
Paiania, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 levels. The owners will…
Price on request
4 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Paiania, Greece
4 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Paiania, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 115 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 115 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat …
€270,000
3 room apartment with furnishings in Paiania, Greece
3 room apartment with furnishings
Paiania, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. co…
€167,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Paiania, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Paiania, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
€520,000
1 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Paiania, Greece
1 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Paiania, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
€110,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Paiania, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Paiania, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€535,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Paiania, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Paiania, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 169 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
€237,000
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view in Paiania, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Paiania, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 480 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€1,70M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Paiania, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Paiania, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-baseme…
€300,000
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view in Paiania, Greece
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Paiania, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 1
We propose for sale a villa of 1965 that was completely renovated in 2014 internally and ext…
€1,000,000
