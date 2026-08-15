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Residential properties for sale in Paiania, Greece

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houses
5
5 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Paiania, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Paiania, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-basement c…
$354,213
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paiania, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paiania, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 426 m²
Peania east of Athens villa of 426 sq.m. of luxurious construction with unique materials, on…
$1,05M
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Townhouse in Paiania, Greece
Townhouse
Paiania, Greece
Area 220 m²
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has one level. The owners wil…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Villa 5 bedrooms in Paiania, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Paiania, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 480 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 480 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$2,01M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Paiania, Greece
Villa
Paiania, Greece
Area 700 m²
-------------------------- Introduction: Discover ultimate luxury in a serene environment…
$1,18M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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