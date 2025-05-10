Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Cottages for Sale in Oraiokastro Municipal Unit, Greece

4 properties total found
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$1,57M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 534 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 534 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$417,497
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 12 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Cottage 12 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Rooms 16
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 6
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 650 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$1,46M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$574,059
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
