  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Northern Aegean
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Sea view

Seaview Villas for Sale in Northern Aegean, Greece

2 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Vrontados, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Vrontados, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Floor 2/2
Experience the perfect blend of tranquility and convenience in this stunning 2-bedroom villa…
$274,992
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 10 bedrooms in Samos, Greece
Villa 10 bedrooms
Samos, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 707 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 707 sq.meters on Islands. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms. 1s…
$1,77M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
