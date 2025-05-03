Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. North Tzoumerka Municipality
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in North Tzoumerka Municipality, Greece

1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Elliniko, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Elliniko, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
Beautiful apartment in the southern suburbs, located in Elliniko, Total area 111 sq.m., co…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in North Tzoumerka Municipality, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go