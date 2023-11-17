UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Land
Nikiti
Lands for sale in Nikiti, Greece
Plot of land
Nikiti, Greece
850 m²
Land is 850 sq. meters and is located in the suburbs of a popular Nikiti village 1200 meters…
€170,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Nikiti, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 5200 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
€200,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Nikiti, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 4495 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
€250,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Nikiti, Greece
1 004 m²
Land is 1004 sq. meters and is located in Nikiti village in its old part 1200 meters to the …
€170,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Nikiti, Greece
357 m²
Land is 357 sq. meters and is located in Nikiti village in its old part 1200 meters to the b…
€155,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Nikiti, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 345 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permissio…
€165,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Nikiti, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 406 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permissio…
€130,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 288 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, elec…
€90,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 580 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, elec…
€240,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Nikiti, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 4400 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
€230,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Nikiti, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 4400 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
€120,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 17000 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permiss…
€2,50M
Recommend
Plot of land
Nikiti, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 1280 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
€1,28M
Recommend
Plot of land
Nikiti, Greece
200 m²
Land is 200 sq. meters and is located in a picturescue area in Sithonia in Nikiti village 65…
€80,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Nikiti, Greece
7 222 m²
Land is 7222 sq. meters and is located in the suburbs of a popular Nikiti village 2000 meter…
€100,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Nikiti, Greece
6 250 m²
Land is 6250 sq. meters and is located in the suburbs of a popular Nikiti village 2000 meter…
€85,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Nikiti, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, elec…
€160,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Nikiti, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 20000 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, el…
€400,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1
1
For sale fenced land of 2500 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supp…
€80,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Nikiti, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 1100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
€330,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 8800 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permissi…
€250,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 3400 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permissi…
€90,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 9000 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permissi…
€350,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Nikiti, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 535 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, elec…
€140,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Nikiti, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 4188 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has structure, water …
€200,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 639 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, elec…
€80,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Nikiti, Greece
Property Code. 1-57 - Plot Nikiti FOR SALE. Size: 2500 sq.m, Price75.000 €
€75,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Nikiti, Greece
Property Code. 1-56 - Agricaltural FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €200.000. Discover the fe…
€200,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Nikiti, Greece
Property Code. 1-707 - Plot FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €250.000. Discover the features …
€250,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Nikiti, Greece
600 m²
Land is 600 sq. meters and is located in Nikiti village only 150 meters to the beach. The pr…
€220,000
Recommend
