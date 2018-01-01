  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. New residence with a garden and a parking, Peristeri, Greece

New residence with a garden and a parking, Peristeri, Greece

Athens, Greece
from
€446,880
;
New residence with a garden and a parking, Peristeri, Greece
1
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer luminous and functional apartments with large terraces, parking spaces, storerooms.

The residence features a garden and an underground parking.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Solar water heaters
  • LED lighting
  • "Smart Home" system
  • Alarm
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Metro station - 1.1 km
  • Supermarket - 1 km
  • Stadium - 900 meters
  • Grove - 1.8 km
New building location
Athens, Greece

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New snow-white residence near a metro station, Chalandri, Greece
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
from
€380,000
Apartment building Allure Business Condos
Athens, Greece
from
€145,000
Residential complex New residential complex in Voula, Greece
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
from
€3,00M
Residential complex New apartments for obtaining a residence permit and rental income in Athens, Attica, Greece
Athens, Greece
from
€532,466
Residential complex New residence on the outskirts of Athens, Greece
Attica, Greece
from
€370,048
You are viewing
New residence with a garden and a parking, Peristeri, Greece
Athens, Greece
from
€446,880
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Residence with an underground parking at 300 meters from the sea, Vari, Greece
Residential complex Residence with an underground parking at 300 meters from the sea, Vari, Greece
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
from
€1,15M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with balconies and parking spaces. Some flats have private swimming pools. The residence features an underground parking. Facilities and equipment in the house Underfloor heating Fans Oak flooring Security door Air conditioning KItchen cabinetry Alarm Solar panels Location and nearby infrastructure Sea - 300 meters Airport - 25 minutes
Apart-hotel The Green
Apart-hotel The Green
Kolokotroni, Greece
from
€380,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: DKG Development
This magnificent modern 9-story building that meets high standards will be built with bioclimatic characteristics in accordance with international sustainability standards. "The Green" is located in Piraeus, one of the most significant and vibrant parts of the Greek capital since antiquity. Project delivery is expected in the last quarter of 2024.
Residential complex Low-rise residence near a park and a metro station, Egaleo, Greece
Residential complex Low-rise residence near a park and a metro station, Egaleo, Greece
Thivon, Greece
from
€93,600
Agency: TRANIO
We offer studios with balconies. Some flats have private small gardens. Advantages Guaranteed rental income of 5%. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a quiet residential area, near a large park, international schools and universities. Park - 400 meters Theatre - 300 meters Supermarket - 200 meters Metro station - 300 meters Center of Athens - 5 km (12 minutes) Piraeus Port - 10.4 km (19 minutes) Airport - 40.5 km (36 minutes)
Realting.com
Go