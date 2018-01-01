New residence with a garden and a parking, Peristeri, Greece

We offer apartments with balconies and parking spaces.
Some flats have private swimming pools.
The residence features an underground parking.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Underfloor heating
Fans
Oak flooring
Security door
Air conditioning
KItchen cabinetry
Alarm
Solar panels
Location and nearby infrastructure
Sea - 300 meters
Airport - 25 minutes
This magnificent modern 9-story building that meets high standards will be built with bioclimatic characteristics in accordance with international sustainability standards. "The Green" is located in Piraeus, one of the most significant and vibrant parts of the Greek capital since antiquity.
Project delivery is expected in the last quarter of 2024.
We offer studios with balconies.
Some flats have private small gardens.
Advantages
Guaranteed rental income of 5%.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a quiet residential area, near a large park, international schools and universities.
Park - 400 meters
Theatre - 300 meters
Supermarket - 200 meters
Metro station - 300 meters
Center of Athens - 5 km (12 minutes)
Piraeus Port - 10.4 km (19 minutes)
Airport - 40.5 km (36 minutes)