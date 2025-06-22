Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Neapoli Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Villas for sale in Neapoli Municipal Unit, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 120 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of living room with…
$473,877
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, 2 s…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 278 m²
Floor -2/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 278 sq.meters in Crete. Basement consists of one bedroom, one sho…
$1,73M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 130 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of living room with…
$509,248
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Neapoli Municipal Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go