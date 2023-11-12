Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Nea Michaniona, Greece

14 properties total found
Plot of land in Nea Michaniona, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1483 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has building p…
€275,000
Plot of land in Nea Michaniona, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3000 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has building p…
€450,000
Plot of land in Nea Kerasia, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Kerasia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 5 856 m²
Number of floors 1
Area: N. Epivates
€160,000
Plot of land in Nea Michaniona, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4800 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water supp…
€110,000
Plot of land in Nea Michaniona, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 145 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has structure, …
€110,000
Plot of land in Nea Kerasia, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Kerasia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3000 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water supp…
€300,000
Plot of land in Nea Michaniona, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 677 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water suppl…
€90,000
Plot of land in Nea Michaniona, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 9300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water supp…
€150,000
Plot of land in Nea Michaniona, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 067 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 1067 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has wat…
€100,000
Plot of land in Nea Michaniona, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 591 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has buil…
€200,000
Plot of land in Nea Michaniona, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 470 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water suppl…
€240,000
Plot of land in Nea Michaniona, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 340 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has stru…
€65,000
Plot of land in Nea Kerasia, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Kerasia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 1000 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has str…
€110,000
Plot of land in Nea Kerasia, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Kerasia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5880 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki
€120,000
