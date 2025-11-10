Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Naxos Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Naxos Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Naxos and the Lesser Cyclades
7
House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Vivlos, Greece
4 bedroom house
Vivlos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Φωλιασμένο στον παραδοσιακό οικισμό της Βίβλου Νάξου, αυτό το κυκλαδίτικης αρχιτεκτονικής σπ…
$998,523
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Bereal Estate
Languages
English
3 bedroom house in Municipality of Naxos and the Lesser Cyclades, Greece
3 bedroom house
Municipality of Naxos and the Lesser Cyclades, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Είναι μια μοναδική ευκαιρία να αποκτήσετε μια σύγχρονη κυκλαδίτικη κατοικία στο ήσυχο χωριό …
$514,473
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Bereal Estate
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Naxos Regional Unit

villas

Properties features in Naxos Regional Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go