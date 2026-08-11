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Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Zacharo, Greece

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1 property total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Zacharo, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Zacharo, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The house consists of 2 be…
$271,563
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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