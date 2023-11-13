Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece

8 properties total found
Plot of land in Kariotika, Greece
Plot of land
Kariotika, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1400 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The territory has water supply, ele…
€1,90M
Plot of land in Sucker, Greece
Plot of land
Sucker, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 3 700 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3700 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The territory has water supply, ele…
€3,20M
Plot of land in Kariotika, Greece
Plot of land
Kariotika, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The plot of land is located in Ksilokastro area
€1,50M
Plot of land in Lykoporia, Greece
Plot of land
Lykoporia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 7640 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The territory has building permissi…
€650,000
Plot of land in Lykoporia, Greece
Plot of land
Lykoporia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2500 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The territory has building permissi…
€200,000
Plot of land in Laughing, Greece
Plot of land
Laughing, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 360 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The territory has water supply, elec…
€140,000
Plot of land in Kariotika, Greece
Plot of land
Kariotika, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 600 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The land plot is located in the area of Xylokastro
€700,000
Plot of land in Lykoporia, Greece
Plot of land
Lykoporia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2093 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, electricity …
€99,000
