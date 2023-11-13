Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece

сommercial property
3
Hotel 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Rethi, Greece
Hotel 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Rethi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 241 m²
Number of floors 1
The hotel is situated in one of the most famous regions of Peloponnese- Trikala Corinthias. …
€350,000
