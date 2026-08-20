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Сommercial properties in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece

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1 property total found
Commercial property 580 m² in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Commercial property 580 m²
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 580 m²
For sale- residential otter propraties- korinthia: korinthia 580 sq.m., 6 Bedrooms, Ground F…
$384,571
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