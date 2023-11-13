Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina

Commercial real estate in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece

3 properties total found
Hotel 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Rethi, Greece
Hotel 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Rethi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 241 m²
Number of floors 1
The hotel is situated in one of the most famous regions of Peloponnese- Trikala Corinthias. …
€350,000
Commercial 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Lygia, Greece
Commercial 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Lygia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 500 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. A magnificent view of the mountai…
€620,000
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings in Kariotika, Greece
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings
Kariotika, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 1
There is offered for sale a building of 370 sq.m in the area of Ksilokastro The basement con…
€255,000
