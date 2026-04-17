Pool Villas for sale in Municipality of Vyronas, Greece

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Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Vyronas, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Vyronas, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 360 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of living room. …
$2,36M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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