Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Vyronas
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Municipality of Vyronas, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Vyronas, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Vyronas, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 85 square meters in Athens. The cottage consists o…
$262,129
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Vyronas, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go