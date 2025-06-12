Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Velo and Vocha
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Sea view

Seaview Villas for Sale in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Luxury villa in Vrachati 190 sq.m on a plot of 730 sq.m. m. near the beach. This villa offer…
$377,052
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece

with Garage
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go