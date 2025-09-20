Show property on map Show properties list
Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece

Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 1
Maisonette for sale, 1st floor (2 levels), located in the Voula area. The property has a tot…
$877,280
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartment for sale on the 4th, 5th, and 6th floors (3 levels), located in the Glyfada area. …
$2,11M
