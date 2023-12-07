Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni

Lands for sale in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece

17 properties total found
Plot of land in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The plot is located in Voula . Bank property
€350,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in Attica
€950,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1000 sq.meters in Athens
€320,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 364 sq.meters in Athens. The plot is located in the Panorama Voula area
€540,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Area 500 m²
Property Code. 1522 - Plot FOR SALE in Attika - South Vari for €250.000. Discover the featur…
€250,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Area 1 000 m²
Property Code. 1303 - Plot in Kropia FOR SALE. Size: 1000 sq.m, Price1.000.000 € George K…
€1,000,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Area 1 100 m²
George Kostakis Your Next Home Vacation - Your Next Home Call Number: 6976553482 Email: …
€100,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Area 1 000 m²
ID: #GK005 - Athens - South, Vari - Varkiza: FOR SALE plane plot 1000sm facade. It is locate…
€450,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 321 m²
Number of floors 1
Land for sale in Voula area, Athens. There is a permition to build a house of 305 sq.m. The …
€300,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 288 m²
Number of floors 1
Land for sale in the southern area of Athens, Voula. It is beachfront area, one of the most …
€260,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 800 sq.meters in Athens. The territory has structure, water supply, electri…
€190,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 700 sq.meters in Athens. The territory has building permission of 560 sq.me…
€1,30M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity supply
€820,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The plot of land is located in Kaluvia area
€450,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The plot of land is located in Koropi area There is offered a same plot in the price of 450.000
€350,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 6500 sq.meters in Attica. The plot is located in Koropi area
€330,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 600 sq.meters in Athens. The territory has building permission of 180 sq.me…
€190,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir