Commercial real estate in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece

Vari Municipal Unit
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 580 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for rent a 2-storied commercial space of 580 sq m. It was built in 2008. O…
€480,000
Commercial 6 bedrooms with Bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Commercial 6 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 426 m²
Property Code: 1491 - FOR SALE 6 Bedrooms, Corner Building of total surface 426 sq.m, 3 le…
€700,000
Manufacture in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Manufacture
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Area 3 735 m²
Ref: 1126 - Frati Kropias SALE Land total area 3735 sq.m. Price: 48.550 €. The land is 740 s…
€26,000
Manufacture in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Manufacture
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Area 1 153 m²
Ref: 1128 - SAINT GEORGE SKLIPOU Kropias SALE Land total area 1153 sq.m. The land 11 has vin…
€11,500
Commercial in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Commercial
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 620 m²
Ref: 1121 - For sale Voula 4-storey building under construction total area 620 sq.m. Built i…
€1,000,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a shop that was built on the plot of 1050 sq.m. in the district V…
€1,25M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a piece of real estate in the district of Vari, on north of Athen…
€460,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a piece of real estate for commercial use (office) in the distric…
€210,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 2 300 m²
Number of floors 1
The six-storey building is located in the district of Voula, one of the most comfortable, be…
€8,50M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 250 m²
Number of floors 1
There are offered for sale investment properties - shops in a chic shopping center in the Va…
€2,10M
Commercial 6 bedrooms with swimming pool, with furnishings in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Commercial 6 bedrooms with swimming pool, with furnishings
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 695 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 695 sq.meters in Attica. There is a fireplace, air conditioning and hea…
€1,25M
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
It is proposed for sale an investment property of total area of 330 sq.m. on a plot of 285 s…
€450,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 1
The building is located in the area of VariThe building consists of: basement, provided for …
€650,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 372 m²
Number of floors 1
A building with a total area of 372 square meters on a plot of 1370 square meters is offered…
€1,40M
