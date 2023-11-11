Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Municipality of Trifylia, Greece

6 properties total found
Plot of land in Kyparissia, Greece
Plot of land
Kyparissia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5025 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has building permissio…
€170,000
Plot of land in Vryses, Greece
Plot of land
Vryses, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 15 850 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 15850 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, ele…
€90,000
Plot of land in Kalo Nero, Greece
Plot of land
Kalo Nero, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 405 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 405 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has well, water supply,…
€250,000
Plot of land in Kalo Nero, Greece
Plot of land
Kalo Nero, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, elect…
€240,000
Plot of land in Stasio, Greece
Plot of land
Stasio, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1280 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, elec…
€70,000
Plot of land in Kalo Nero, Greece
Plot of land
Kalo Nero, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2200 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has the plot qualifies…
€100,000
