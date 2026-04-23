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Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Municipality of Trifylia, Greece

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Cottage 2 bedrooms in Rodia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Rodia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 140 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of…
$1,53M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Properties features in Municipality of Trifylia, Greece

with Sea view
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Luxury
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