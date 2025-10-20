Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Syros and Ermoupoli
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Municipality of Syros and Ermoupoli, Greece

villas
3
cottages
3
House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Kini, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kini, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Cyclades. Ground floor consists of 5 bedrooms, 2…
$702,264
Leave a request
Cottage 4 rooms in Vari, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Vari, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious 3 Bedroom House with sea view for Sale in Syros, Greece This beautiful 141 sq.m.…
$368,689
Leave a request
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Ligero, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Ligero, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Cyclades. Ground floor consists of one bedroom…
$1,05M
Leave a request
Monte OnlineMonte Online
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Syros and Ermoupoli, Greece

with Garden
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go