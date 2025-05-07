Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece

Artemida Municipal Unit
2 properties total found
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-basement …
$547,965
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 244 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 244 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement …
$626,246
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
