  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipality of Sifnos

Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Sifnos, Greece

2 properties total found
5 room house with Bedrooms in Apollonia, Greece
5 room house with Bedrooms
Apollonia, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Property Code: 1448 - FOR SALE 5 Bedrooms, House of total surface 200 sq.m, 3 levels Sifno…
€700,000
per month
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Kastro, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Kastro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 159 sq.meters in Cyclades. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, 2 li…
€560,000
per month
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά

