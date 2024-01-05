Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece

Saronida Municipal Unit
6
Saronis
6
Anavissos Municipal Unit
3
9 properties total found
Commercial 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Commercial 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 228 m²
Property Code: 1374 - FOR SALE 6 Bedrooms, Side to side Building of total surface 228 sq.m…
€320,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Saronis, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 560 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a commercial property, 4-storeid residential building. On the bas…
€1,20M
Commercial 1 room in Saronis, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 850 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a four-storied commercial building of 850 square meters on a plot of 1300 …
€5,00M
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a four-storied commercial building of 600 square meters on a plot of 752 s…
€2,20M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Saronis, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 580 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 580 sq.meters in Attica. A magnificent view of the city, the sea, the m…
€1,50M
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Anavyssos, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Anavyssos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 1600 sq.meters in Attica. The hotel has one level. A magnificent view of t…
€4,80M
Commercial 1 room in Saronis, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 239 m²
Number of floors 1
There is offered for sale a commercial space of 239 sq.m located in Saronida district The pr…
€300,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Saronis, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 707 m²
Number of floors 1
An investment object is offered for sale in the Lagonisi area.The property consists of 3 cot…
€1,41M
Commercial 1 room in Saronis, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
There is offered for sale a 3 storey building of 230 sqm in total The property is located in…
€150,000
