Seaview Villas for Sale in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece

2 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Gennadi, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Gennadi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 274 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 274 sq.meters in Rhodes island. Ground floor consists of one bedr…
$1,88M
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room in Koskinou, Greece
Villa 1 room
Koskinou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 3
We present you for sale an elegant 3-storey villa with furnished four luxurious rooms and on…
$2,79M
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
