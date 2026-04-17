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Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece

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3 bedroom townthouse in Agios Ioannis, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Agios Ioannis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 2 levels. …
$1,51M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Properties features in Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece

with Mountain view
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