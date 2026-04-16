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Townhouses for sale in Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece

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4 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Agios Ioannis, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Agios Ioannis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 2 levels. …
$1,51M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 147 m²
For sale maisonette of 147 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. …
$330,598
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground f…
$306,984
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
CoexCoex
3 bedroom townthouse in Agios Ioannis, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Agios Ioannis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 2 levels. …
$436,862
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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