  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. Municipality of Pyrgos

Lands for sale in Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece

8 properties total found
Plot of land in Fonetika, Greece
Plot of land
Fonetika, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 12 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 12200 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, ele…
€390,000
Plot of land in Granitsaiika, Greece
Plot of land
Granitsaiika, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 450 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, elect…
€125,000
Plot of land in Granitsaiika, Greece
Plot of land
Granitsaiika, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 480 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, elect…
€150,000
Plot of land in Chanakia, Greece
Plot of land
Chanakia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 12 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 12000 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, ele…
€270,000
Plot of land in Mirtea, Greece
Plot of land
Mirtea, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 5 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5250 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has well, water supply…
€90,000
Plot of land in Vitineika, Greece
Plot of land
Vitineika, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 128587 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, el…
€1,000,000
Plot of land in Palaiovarvasaina, Greece
Plot of land
Palaiovarvasaina, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 14000 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese
€220,000
Plot of land in Lampeti, Greece
Plot of land
Lampeti, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The plot is located in the village of Pyrgos, Ilia Region in Peloponnese
€80,000
