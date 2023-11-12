UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Land
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis
Lands for sale in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
74 properties total found
Plot of land
Chortiatis, Greece
1
1
For sale fenced land of 1741 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, elec…
€350,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 30000 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water sup…
€78,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 276 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has building permission of 220…
€160,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Chortiatis, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 700 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Area: Chortiatis
€200,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1
1
Area: Panorama
€365,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 750 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water suppl…
€330,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Exohi, Greece
1
1
For sale fenced land of 2500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has wat…
€400,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1
1
For sale fenced land of 1004 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has structure, water s…
€600,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Exohi, Greece
Property Code. 1-867 - Plot FOR SALE in Chortiatis Exochi for €48.000. Discover the features…
€48,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Chortiatis, Greece
Property Code. 1-812 - Agricultural FOR SALE in Chortiatis Center for €95.000 . Discover the…
€95,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 4400 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has building p…
Price on request
Recommend
Plot of land
Asvestochori, Greece
Property Code. 1-804 - Plot FOR SALE in Chortiatis Asvestochori for €68.000. Discover the fe…
€68,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Asvestochori, Greece
Property Code. 1-76 - Agricultural FOR SALE in Chortiatis Asvestochori for €230.000 . Discov…
€230,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Asvestochori, Greece
Property Code. 1-78 - Agricaltural FOR SALE in Chortiatis Asvestochori for €100.000. Discove…
€100,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Asvestochori, Greece
Property Code. 1-7 - Agricultural FOR SALE in Chortiatis Asvestochori for €40.000 . Discover…
€40,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Asvestochori, Greece
Property Code. 1-17 - Agricaltural Asvestochori FOR SALE. Size: 621 sq.m, Price150.000 €
€150,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Asvestochori, Greece
Property Code. 1-19 - Plot Asvestochori FOR SALE. Size: 284 sq.m, Price75.000 €
€75,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Asvestochori, Greece
Property Code. 1-20 - Plot Asvestochori FOR SALE. Size: 3900 sq.m, Price165.000 € Land, 3…
€165,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Asvestochori, Greece
Property Code. 1-21 - Plot Asvestochori FOR SALE. Size: 244 sq.m, Price75.000 €
€75,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Exohi, Greece
Property Code. 1-39 - Plot FOR SALE in Chortiatis Exochi for €115.000 Exclusivity. Discover …
€115,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Exohi, Greece
Property Code. 1-35 - Plot FOR SALE in Chortiatis Exochi for €155.000. Discover the features…
€155,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Exohi, Greece
Property Code. 1-38 - Plot Exochi FOR SALE. Size: 970 sq.m, Price120.000 €
€120,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Filyro, Greece
Property Code. 1-68 - Agricaltural FOR SALE in Chortiatis Filiro for €165.000. Discover the …
€165,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Chortiatis, Greece
Property Code. 1-80 - Agricaltural Center FOR SALE. Size: 10000 sq.m, Price40.000 €
€40,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Chortiatis, Greece
Property Code. 1-81 - Agricaltural Center FOR SALE. Size: 3200 sq.m, Price9.000 €
€9,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Chortiatis, Greece
Property Code. 1-79 - Agricaltural Center FOR SALE. Size: 220 sq.m, Price60.000 €
€60,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Chortiatis, Greece
Property Code. 1-231 - Agricaltural Center FOR SALE. Size: 2200 sq.m, Price50.000 €
€50,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Exohi, Greece
Property Code. 1-36 - Plot FOR SALE in Chortiatis Exochi for €140.000 . Discover the feature…
€140,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Exohi, Greece
Property Code. 1-330 - Plot FOR SALE in Chortiatis Exochi for €80.000 . Discover the feature…
€80,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Asvestochori, Greece
Property Code. 1-478 - Plot FOR SALE in Chortiatis Asvestochori for €98.000 . Discover the f…
€98,000
Recommend
