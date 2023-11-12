Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis

Lands for sale in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece

74 properties total found
Plot of land in Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 1741 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, elec…
€350,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 30000 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water sup…
€78,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 276 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has building permission of 220…
€160,000
Plot of land in Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 700 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Area: Chortiatis
€200,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Area: Panorama
€365,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 750 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water suppl…
€330,000
Plot of land in Exohi, Greece
Plot of land
Exohi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 2500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has wat…
€400,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 1004 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has structure, water s…
€600,000
Plot of land in Exohi, Greece
Plot of land
Exohi, Greece
Property Code. 1-867 - Plot FOR SALE in Chortiatis Exochi for €48.000. Discover the features…
€48,000
Plot of land in Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Chortiatis, Greece
Property Code. 1-812 - Agricultural FOR SALE in Chortiatis Center for €95.000 . Discover the…
€95,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4400 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has building p…
Price on request
Plot of land in Asvestochori, Greece
Plot of land
Asvestochori, Greece
Property Code. 1-804 - Plot FOR SALE in Chortiatis Asvestochori for €68.000. Discover the fe…
€68,000
Plot of land in Asvestochori, Greece
Plot of land
Asvestochori, Greece
Property Code. 1-76 - Agricultural FOR SALE in Chortiatis Asvestochori for €230.000 . Discov…
€230,000
Plot of land in Asvestochori, Greece
Plot of land
Asvestochori, Greece
Property Code. 1-78 - Agricaltural FOR SALE in Chortiatis Asvestochori for €100.000. Discove…
€100,000
Plot of land in Asvestochori, Greece
Plot of land
Asvestochori, Greece
Property Code. 1-7 - Agricultural FOR SALE in Chortiatis Asvestochori for €40.000 . Discover…
€40,000
Plot of land in Asvestochori, Greece
Plot of land
Asvestochori, Greece
Property Code. 1-17 - Agricaltural Asvestochori FOR SALE. Size: 621 sq.m, Price150.000 €
€150,000
Plot of land in Asvestochori, Greece
Plot of land
Asvestochori, Greece
Property Code. 1-19 - Plot Asvestochori FOR SALE. Size: 284 sq.m, Price75.000 €
€75,000
Plot of land in Asvestochori, Greece
Plot of land
Asvestochori, Greece
Property Code. 1-20 - Plot Asvestochori FOR SALE. Size: 3900 sq.m, Price165.000 € Land, 3…
€165,000
Plot of land in Asvestochori, Greece
Plot of land
Asvestochori, Greece
Property Code. 1-21 - Plot Asvestochori FOR SALE. Size: 244 sq.m, Price75.000 €
€75,000
Plot of land in Exohi, Greece
Plot of land
Exohi, Greece
Property Code. 1-39 - Plot FOR SALE in Chortiatis Exochi for €115.000 Exclusivity. Discover …
€115,000
Plot of land in Exohi, Greece
Plot of land
Exohi, Greece
Property Code. 1-35 - Plot FOR SALE in Chortiatis Exochi for €155.000. Discover the features…
€155,000
Plot of land in Exohi, Greece
Plot of land
Exohi, Greece
Property Code. 1-38 - Plot Exochi FOR SALE. Size: 970 sq.m, Price120.000 €
€120,000
Plot of land in Filyro, Greece
Plot of land
Filyro, Greece
Property Code. 1-68 - Agricaltural FOR SALE in Chortiatis Filiro for €165.000. Discover the …
€165,000
Plot of land in Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Chortiatis, Greece
Property Code. 1-80 - Agricaltural Center FOR SALE. Size: 10000 sq.m, Price40.000 €
€40,000
Plot of land in Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Chortiatis, Greece
Property Code. 1-81 - Agricaltural Center FOR SALE. Size: 3200 sq.m, Price9.000 €
€9,000
Plot of land in Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Chortiatis, Greece
Property Code. 1-79 - Agricaltural Center FOR SALE. Size: 220 sq.m, Price60.000 €
€60,000
Plot of land in Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Chortiatis, Greece
Property Code. 1-231 - Agricaltural Center FOR SALE. Size: 2200 sq.m, Price50.000 €
€50,000
Plot of land in Exohi, Greece
Plot of land
Exohi, Greece
Property Code. 1-36 - Plot FOR SALE in Chortiatis Exochi for €140.000 . Discover the feature…
€140,000
Plot of land in Exohi, Greece
Plot of land
Exohi, Greece
Property Code. 1-330 - Plot FOR SALE in Chortiatis Exochi for €80.000 . Discover the feature…
€80,000
Plot of land in Asvestochori, Greece
Plot of land
Asvestochori, Greece
Property Code. 1-478 - Plot FOR SALE in Chortiatis Asvestochori for €98.000 . Discover the f…
€98,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir