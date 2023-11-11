Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Municipality of Patras, Greece

Commercial 1 room with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
Offered for sale is a two-storey building of 240 sq.m in the city of Patra. Thproperty is lo…
€85,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Skioessa, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Skioessa, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 75 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The owners will be leaving the fur…
€90,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Skioessa, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Skioessa, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 3
Building of ​​390 square meters in Patra. On the ground floor there are 3 car garages and st…
€195,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Skioessa, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Skioessa, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 351 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 351 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The owners will be leaving the fu…
€400,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 6 000 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a business - cafe restaurant bar, located near the town of Patra, in the P…
€600,000
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 1
Α 2-star hotel, of 800 sqm, located in a central spot of Patras, is for sale. It has 24 room…
€1,40M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 625 m²
Number of floors 1
A five-storeyed apartment building with an area of 625 sq.m. is offered for sale in the city…
€800,000
