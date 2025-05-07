Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Pallini
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Municipality of Pallini, Greece

Pallini Municipal Unit
8
Gerakas Municipal Unit
8
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pallini, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of apartments with private swimming pools, Gerakas, Attica, Greece We offer apa…
$481,232
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Municipality of Pallini

2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Municipality of Pallini, Greece

with Garden
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go