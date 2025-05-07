Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Pallini
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Municipality of Pallini, Greece

Pallini Municipal Unit
8
Gerakas Municipal Unit
8
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
5 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pallini, Greece
5 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 127 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$284,942
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Municipality of Pallini

2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Municipality of Pallini, Greece

with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go