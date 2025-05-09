Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Oropos
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Villas for sale in Municipality of Oropos, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale apartment of 34 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment has 2 levels. Ground floor…
$143,669
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
For Sale -- Residential Froor apartment -- Athens West: Peristeri -- Lofos Axiomatikon 92 Sq…
$144,799
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Nea Palatia, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nea Palatia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 390 m²
Floor -2/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.meters in Attica. Basement consists of one bedroom, one ba…
$1,68M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 2/5
For sale apartment of 39 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd flo…
$125,711
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage in Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Bathrooms count 1
Area 300 m²
For Sale -- Residential Detached house -- Athens West: Ilion-Nea Liosia -- Rimini 300 Sq.m.,…
$339,373
Leave a request
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Leuktro, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Leuktro, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 216 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 216 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of one bedro…
$841,813
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 rooms in Nea Kerasia, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Nea Kerasia, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 2
🏠 Detached House for Sale – 310 sq.m. in Nea Kerasia, Thessaloniki – With Views of Mount Oly…
$331,113
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Sozopole, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Sozopole, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale maisonette of 81 sq.meters in Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels. 1st floor c…
$207,647
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Chaidari, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Chaidari, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 279 m²
$384,623
Leave a request
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Andromache, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Andromache, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 230 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 2 be…
$129,078
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Property Code: HPS5498 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Martiou for € 210.000 . This 85…
$237,561
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Kavala . The maisonette has one level. Ground floor …
$112,242
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Municipality of Oropos, Greece

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go