Seaview Cottages for Sale in Municipality of Northern Corfu, Greece

Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kariotiko, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kariotiko, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of li…
$422,716
1 room Cottage in Acharavi, Greece
1 room Cottage
Acharavi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 387 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 387 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground f…
$380,966
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Agnitsini, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Agnitsini, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 164 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
$245,861
Leave a request
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Xanthates, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Xanthates, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 270 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
$401,841
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Acharavi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Acharavi, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 58 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house consists of 2 bedr…
$229,009
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nissaki, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nissaki, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 205 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 205 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
$759,934
1 room Cottage in Nymphes, Greece
1 room Cottage
Nymphes, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a cottage of 68 sq.m on a land plot of 625 sq.m with sea view located in the villa…
$73,062
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Agios Georgios, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Agios Georgios, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hous…
$729,897
