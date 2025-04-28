Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Municipality of Northern Corfu, Greece

Kassopaia Municipal Unit
6
15 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Agrafi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Agrafi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of li…
$208,749
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Karousades, Greece
1 room Cottage
Karousades, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
On the island of Corfu, there are four houses for sale. Three of them have an area of 35 sq.…
$260,936
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kariotiko, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kariotiko, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of li…
$422,716
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Agrafi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Agrafi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction 3-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground flo…
$335,265
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Acharavi, Greece
1 room Cottage
Acharavi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 387 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 387 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground f…
$380,966
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Northern Corfu, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Northern Corfu, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 91 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of liv…
$105,348
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Arillas Magouladon, Greece
1 room Cottage
Arillas Magouladon, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 300 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house consists of one s…
$260,936
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kariotiko, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kariotiko, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of li…
$454,028
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Xanthates, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Xanthates, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 270 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
$401,841
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Ayios Elias, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Ayios Elias, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 108 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house consists of 3 bed…
Price on request
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Livadi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Livadi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 80 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of one…
$195,571
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Agios Georgios, Greece
1 room Cottage
Agios Georgios, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, an unfinished house (reinforced skeleton of the house) of 240 sq.m located in Agio…
$268,212
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nissaki, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nissaki, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 205 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 205 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
$759,934
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Agios Georgios, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Agios Georgios, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hous…
$729,897
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Rachtades, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Rachtades, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 64 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house consists of 2 bedr…
$153,817
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Municipality of Northern Corfu, Greece

