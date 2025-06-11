Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
$713,819
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go