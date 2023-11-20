Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece

4 properties total found
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 1
Sale of land, an area of 1100 square meters, on which there is a ready foundation for the co…
€130,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 50 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
€135,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 65 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists o…
€380,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€380,000

