Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Nea Ionia
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Municipality of Nea Ionia, Greece

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Nea Ionia, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Nea Ionia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 326 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 326 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels. 1st floor cons…
$699,308
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Nea Ionia, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Nea Ionia, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 326 m²
Floor 1/2
Townhouse for sale with an area of 326 square meters in Athens. The townhouse is located on …
$763,819
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Nea Ionia, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go