  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. Municipality of Naxos and the Lesser Cyclades

Lands for sale in Municipality of Naxos and the Lesser Cyclades, Greece

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Schinoussa, Greece
Plot of land
Schinoussa, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 6000 sq.meters in Cyclades. The land has a wonderfull sea view. It has a bu…
€160,000
Plot of land in Agios Georgios, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Georgios, Greece
Area 1 350 m²
Property Code. 1243 - Plot Irakleia FOR SALE. Size: 1350 m2, Price310.000 € Code: 1243 - A…
€310,000
Plot of land in Naxos, Greece
Plot of land
Naxos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4160 sq.meters in Cyclades. The territory has water supply, electricity sup…
€750,000
Plot of land in Koufonisi, Greece
Plot of land
Koufonisi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 16000 sq.meters in Cyclades. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
€320,000
