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Mountain view houses in Municipality of Monemvasia, Greece

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2 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Municipality of Monemvasia, Greece
3 bedroom house
Municipality of Monemvasia, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Stone House in the Castle of Monemvasia – 1/6 Ownership for €159,000! At owners.gr, with …
$181,183
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Monemvasia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Monemvasia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The house consists of 3 bedrooms,…
$442,766
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Municipality of Monemvasia, Greece

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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