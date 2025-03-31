Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Metamorfosi
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Municipality of Metamorfosi, Greece

1 property total found
Commercial property 19 768 m² in Municipality of Metamorfosi, Greece
Commercial property 19 768 m²
Municipality of Metamorfosi, Greece
Bathrooms count 33
Area 19 768 m²
Thist is a two-storey exhibition - conference center, in Metamorfosis North Athens next to K…
$19,33M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes