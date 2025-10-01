Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Megara
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Municipality of Megara, Greece

Municipal Unit of Megara
44
House Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 120 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Villa consists of one bedroom, livi…
$2,11M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, one…
$1,87M
Leave a request
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of 2 storerooms…
$678,856
Leave a request
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 215 m²
Floor -2/1
For sale 3-storey house of 215 sq.meters in Attica. Basement consists of one bedroom, one …
$2,52M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$2,57M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Municipality of Megara

villas
cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Municipality of Megara, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go