Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Marathonas
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Cottages for sale in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece

Nea Makri Municipal Unit
24
Cottage Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 570 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 570 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, l…
$2,61M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey house of 197 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room, on…
$496,525
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 151 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living…
$733,504
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 4-storey house of 430 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consist…
$699,308
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kato Souli, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kato Souli, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 414 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale 4-storey house of 414 sq.meters in Attica. Basement consists of one storeroom. Grou…
$598,087
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Marathon, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Marathon, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living…
$782,807
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go