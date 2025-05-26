Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Mandra-Eidyllia
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Municipality of Mandra-Eidyllia, Greece

Municipal Unit of Vilia
6
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Mandra-Eidyllia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Mandra-Eidyllia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction maisonette of 155 sq.meters in Loutraki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$187,874
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Mandra-Eidyllia, Greece

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go