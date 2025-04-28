Show property on map Show properties list
Villas with garage for sale in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece

Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
18
Loutraki
3
7 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Loutraki, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
Luxurious villa 480 sqm with 80 sqm swimming pool on a plot of 5850 sqm with stunning panora…
$1,74M
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
Detached house of 325 m2 with swimming pool in front of the beach with a panoramic view of t…
$807,379
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Luxury Villa for sale 135 sq.m. on a 1342 sq.m. Plot This exceptional residence combines el…
$473,189
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Luxury Villa for sale 135 sq.m. on a 698 sq.m. plot This exceptional residence combines ele…
$399,581
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 10 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Villa 10 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 2
Loutraki-Perachora, Loutraki. Luxurious building of 600 m2 on a plot of 6,000 m2. The build…
$2,71M
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 bedrooms in Loutraki, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
- Loutraki - Detached house of 250 sqm with unlimited sea and mountain views! - Plot of la…
$809,025
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
- Newly built Detached House 181sqm with mazing sea view - On a very nice beach with a sand…
$968,484
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

